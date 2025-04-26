National League
Southend United 3-0 Wealdstone: It’s three and easy – super Shrimpers hit the top seven
Southend United boss Kevin Maher is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – despite the Shrimpers moving into the National League play-off places after a 3-0 win over Wealdstone at Roots Hall.
