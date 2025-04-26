Southend United 3-0 Wealdstone: It’s three and easy – super Shrimpers hit the top seven

By Jason Creasey

SOUTHEND UNITED 3

Goodliffe 8, Kendall 64, Bonne 90+5

WEALDSTONE 0





Southend United boss Kevin Maher is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – despite the Shrimpers moving into the National League play-off places after a 3-0 win over Wealdstone at Roots Hall.

Goals from Ben Goodliffe, Charley Kendall and Macau-ley Bonne saw Southend move into the top seven for the first time this season.

But Maher is taking nothing for granted ahead of Monday’s shoot-out at eighth-placed Gateshead.

Afterwards, the Shrimpe...