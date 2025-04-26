Connect with us

National League

Southend United 3-0 Wealdstone: It’s three and easy – super Shrimpers hit the top seven

Southend United boss Kevin Maher is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – despite the Shrimpers moving into the National League play-off places after a 3-0 win over Wealdstone at Roots Hall.
OPENER: Ben Goodliffe of Southend United celebrates his side’s first goal of the game PICTURE: Focus Images

By Jason Creasey
You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

SOUTHEND UNITED 3
Goodliffe 8, Kendall 64, Bonne 90+5

WEALDSTONE 0

 
 
Southend United boss Kevin Maher is keeping his feet firmly on the ground – despite the Shrimpers moving into the National League play-off places after a 3-0 win over Wealdstone at Roots Hall.
Goals from Ben Goodliffe, Charley Kendall and Macau-ley Bonne saw Southend move into the top seven for the first time this season.
But Maher is taking nothing for granted ahead of Monday’s shoot-out at eighth-placed Gateshead.
Afterwards, the Shrimpe...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in National League