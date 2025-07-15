Eastleigh land veteran EFL midfielder Jordan Cousins alongside Josh Lundstram

Eastleigh have boosted their midfield firepower by snapping up veteran EFL midfielder Jordan Cousins alongside Josh Lundstram as they ramp up their summer business.

Cousins arrives at Eastleigh with a wealth of experience gained across the English Football League.

Having featured for clubs including Charlton Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, and Cambridge United, the 31-year-old brings both skill and leadership to the Spitfires’ squad.

He joins following the expiration of his contract with the U’s after their relegation to League Two.

Reflecting on his move, Cousins said: “It’s been a long period of negotiating, but I’m glad that it’s all done and I can concentrate on the football.”

“I kind of get a feeling for places and I knew when driving into the car park and seeing the facilities, the changing room, and the vibe around this place, I knew it was the place for me!”

Cousins becomes the seventh summer signing for manager Kelvin Davis, following Lundstram’s arrival on Monday.

The 26-year-old midfielder joins permanently from National League play-off winners Oldham Athletic, where he made 36 appearances last season, scoring five goals and providing two assists on the road to Wembley.

Upon joining the club, the former Crewe Alexandra midfielder shared his thoughts: “I’ve had really good conversations with the manager.

“The vision here is to try and get the club into the Football League which, hopefully, I can be a part of!”

Iron recruit Chadwick as Macc make McLeod trial permanent

In other National League news, Scunthorpe United have bolstered their attack by bringing in forward Billy Chadwick on loan from York City.

Chadwick made 23 appearances for the Minstermen last season, chipping in with a goal and an assist as York finished the season in second place.

Meanwhile, Macclesfield FC have continued their summer recruitment by signing promising midfielder Ethan McLeod, their third signing of the transfer window.

The club’s management highlighted McLeod’s potential and versatility as key reasons behind the acquisition.

