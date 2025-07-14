York City’s Paddy McLaughlin honoured with testimonial year after a decade of service

Veteran midfielder Paddy McLaughlin has been awarded a testimonial year by York City, marking more than a decade of service to the club.

The 34-year-old began his career at Newcastle United before joining York for his first spell with the Minstermen in 2011.

During that initial stint, McLaughlin made 74 appearances and scored 14 goals, playing a key role in the club’s promotion to the Football League.

He later had spells with Grimsby Town, Gateshead and Hartlepool United before returning to York on loan in 2019 – a move that was soon made permanent.

Celebrations

Apart from a brief loan spell with Kidderminster Harriers in 2022, McLaughlin has remained a loyal servant to the club, adding another 135 appearances to take his overall tally past the 200 mark.

His commitment and longevity are being recognised with a testimonial year, featuring a range of events for supporters and former teammates:

The programme begins with a reunion at Haxby Social Club on 17 August 2025, followed by a Footgolf Family Day at York Footgolf on 31 August.

A testimonial dinner will take place at The Milner on 6 November, before a golf day at Pike Hills Golf Club on 23 July 2026.

The year of celebrations will culminate in a testimonial match at the LNER Community Stadium in July 2026.

Paddy McLaughlin in action for York City in the 2023/24 National League campaign PICTURE: Alamy

Special

Reflecting on the honour, McLaughlin said: “The club and the city mean a great deal to me. It’s been a rollercoaster over the years, but I’ve loved every minute of it.

“To be recognised with a testimonial is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to the events and seeing a few familiar faces again.”

York City manager Adam Hinshelwood added: “Paddy’s professionalism, consistency, and leadership have made him a vital part of this club on and off the pitch. He fully deserves this recognition.”

Chairman Matt Uggla also praised McLaughlin’s loyalty: “In today’s game, ten years at one club is a rarity.

“Paddy has given so much to York City and continues to be a role model for the younger players.

“The testimonial year is a fitting way to celebrate his contribution.”

