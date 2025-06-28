Robbie Savage is ready to rule Forest Green Rovers

Robbie Savage is expected to be unveiled as the new manager of Forest Green Rovers on Tuesday.

The former Leicester City, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder led the reformed Macclesfield to the NPL Premier title last season, smashing every club record for goals, points and victories.

Savage will replace veteran manager Steve Cotterill, who was sacked by the club on Thursday after losing in the National League play-off semi-finals to Southend United.

In an interview from the Glastonbury Festival, Rovers owner Dale Vince said: “We’ve got a new manager being appointed and we have an event on Tuesday to unveil him.”

Perfunctory statement

Pushed on Cotterill’s departure, he added: “Steve’s not with us now.

“We sacked him earlier this week for reasons we won’t talk about.”

This followed a perfunctory statement on the club website announcing that the 60-year-old’s 18-month spell at the helm had been terminated.

It read: “Steve Cotterill and FGR have parted company following the club’s decision to terminate Steve’s contract.

“We wish Steve all the best for the future.”

Former Portsmouth, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest boss Cotterill took charge of Forest Green in January 2024, with the Nailsworth club bottom of League Two.

ALL-CHANGE: Steve Cotterill has left Forest Green Rovers with Macclesfield boss Robbie Savage, inset, set to replace him

PICTURE: Alamy

Inconsistent

Despite significantly improved performances, he was unable to prevent back-to-back relegations and was then tasked with spearheading an immediate return to the EFL.

A strong first half to the campaign saw Rovers go top of the National League in mid-January, but an inconsistent run-in consigned them to a third-place finish.

Defeat on penalties at home to seventh-placed Southend in the play-offs then ended hopes of a Wembley final.

Cotterill was initially retained, but the appointment of Mark Bowen as director of football on June 10 appears to have spelled the end for him.

Ex-Reading boss Bowen, who has already started signing players, such as Yahaya Bamba from Eastbourne Borough, coached Savage at Birmingham and with the Wales national team.

Project

The pair were spotted together in Stroud on Tuesday morning, initially at a Starbucks before heading towards Vince’s Ecotricity HQ.

Savage, who won 39 caps for Wales, made 346 Premier League appearances and lifted the League Cup at Leicester, relaunched the Silkmen following liquidation in 2020 and operated as director of football before taking the managerial reins last summer.

His side collected 109 points and won promotion with six games to spare.

Savage then signed a two-year extension to his contract after turning down multiple offers from higher-placed clubs.

“It’s my future,” said the 50-year-old at the time.

“For the next couple of years, it’s going to be here. It’s a project. It’s a journey.

“I just hope this goes to show that my commitment to the football club is there.

“I can’t leave that dressing room – what we’ve been through together has been amazing.”

Vince, however, was not deterred, with Savage now set to become Forest Green’s sixth permanent manager in the space of three years.

Bowen, meanwhile, has completed his first piece of business, with Eastbourne striker Bamba making the move to the New Lawn. The 26-year-old scored 11 goals last season.

Macclesfield declined to comment.

