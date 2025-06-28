Connect with us

Radcliffe boss Anthony Johnson is living the dream

Anthony Johnson says Radcliffe are determined to become part of the National League North furniture.
EXPERIENCE: Dan Gardner is an impressive acquisition from Oldham PICTURE: Alamy

Step 2 is home for Johnson
By Matt Badcock

Boro’s first ever season at Step 2 – following their comprehensive run to the NPL Premier title the year before – saw them finish one spot above the drop zone, albeit comfortably clear.
Now Johnson and joint-boss Bernard Morley – who have won the division with Salford City and finished in the playoffs with Chester – want to build on the lessons learnt, while remembering how far the club has come.
“Listen, this is the highest level this football clu...

