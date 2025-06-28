Latest News
Radcliffe boss Anthony Johnson is living the dream
Anthony Johnson says Radcliffe are determined to become part of the National League North furniture.
More in Latest News
Morecambe FC board issues ultimatum to owners amid financial crisis
Morecambe FC’s board of directors has delivered an ultimatum to owners Bond Group Investments, urging them to complete the sale of the club or risk forcing it into administration.
Mitre announces Enterprise National League partnership
Mitre is set to see its brand and iconic footballs become even more visible, thanks to a new partnership with The Enterprise National League.
Macclesfield confirm John Rooney as new boss after Robbie Savage departure
Macclesfield FC have appointed John Rooney as their new first-team manager following Robbie Savage’s move to Forest Green Rovers.
Robbie Savage appointed Forest Green Rovers manager following Macclesfield departure
Robbie Savage has been officially appointed as the new first-team manager of National League side Forest Green Rovers, stepping in immediately after his departure from Macclesfield FC.