Forest Green Rovers
Forest Green Rovers 2-0 Yeovil Town: Laurent Mendy is Robbie Savage’s master at work
Forest Green Rovers boss Robbie Savage hailed midfielder Laurent Mendy as “the best player on the park by far” after his swashbuckling display inspired his side to victory over Yeovil Town.
-
Solihull Moors 2-2 Forest Green Rovers: We should have had five or six, moans Robbie Savage
Robbie Savage admitted he was disappointed to have to settle for a point in his first competitive game in charge of Forest Green Rovers against a Solihull Moors side who were reduced to ten men after just six minutes.
-
Forest Green Rovers bolster midfield by signing Nick Haughton from AFC Fylde
Forest Green Rovers have made a major statement of intent by signing Nick Haughton from AFC Fylde – a move that brings one of the National League’s most prolific attacking threats to The New Lawn.
-
Forest Green Rovers bring in highly-rated Coventry City prospect Aidan Dausch on loan
Forest Green Rovers have officially announced the loan signing of young forward Aidan Dausch from Coventry City for the 2025/26 National League season.
-
Forest Green Rovers reveal world’s first vegan certified football kit
Forest Green Rovers, widely recognised as the most sustainable football club in the world, has revealed a bold new playing strip for the 25-26 season.