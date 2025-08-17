National League approves Morecambe takeover

The Enterprise National League has approved the long-awaited takeover of Morecambe Football Club, with the suspension imposed last month to be lifted once the signed sale and purchase agreement is received.

Owner Jason Whittingham, on behalf of Bond Group Investments, confirmed last week that an agreement had once again been reached with Panjab Warriors to facilitate the sale of the club.

The Shrimps had been here before earlier in the summer, and as such, the news was met with understandable scepticism from supporters.

This time, however, the deal has been formally ratified by the National League, instead of the EFL, following a meeting of its Club Compliance and Licensing Committee on Sunday.

Approved

A statement read: “The National League can confirm that following a meeting of their Club Compliance and Licensing Committee earlier today, the takeover of the Club by the consortium known as Panjab Warriors Ltd has been approved.”

The League went on to clarify that Morecambe’s suspension will be lifted once the paperwork is completed, though the transfer embargo will remain in place until “all football creditors, including players, staff and HMRC have been paid and payments due under the Sale and Purchase agreement have been satisfied”.

Morecambe have already missed fixtures against Boston United and Brackley Town as a result of the suspension, and will also be absent for the midweek clash with Scunthorpe United.

But if the process is finalised, the Shrimps are expected to play their first National League match at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium next weekend.

“It is the intention for Morecambe’s first National League game to be on Saturday 23 August at home against Altrincham FC,” the National League confirmed.

“The National League would like to welcome the new owners and to thank everybody involved in helping to secure the future of the Club and reaching this point.”

The approval could bring an end to weeks of uncertainty, during which mounting debts – including more than £316,000 in unpaid wages and taxes – and the cessation of first-team football following an insurance lapse left the club’s future in jeopardy.

