Alun Armstrong named as new Gateshead manager

Gateshead have confirmed the appointment of former Ipswich Town and Stockport County striker Alun Armstrong as their new manager.

The appointment means the former Blyth Spartans boss will return to management for the first time since he left National League North club Darlington in September 2023 and his immediate aim will be to help the Heed move on from a difficult period.

Several key figures from within a number of levels at the International Stadium have departed the club since the end of the season – and there was another exit confirmed just hours before Armstrong’s appointment was announced as defender Robbie Tinkler joined National League North neighbours South Shields.

Challenge

The appointment of Armstrong will give the Heed an opportunity to begin something of a rebuild ahead of their return to pre-season training next month and the new man in charge has already set his immediate aims for the early days of his reign.

He told the club website: “I see it as a challenge, and it’s something I’m really excited by,” explained the new Heed boss.

“I want to bring some of the identity back to this club that I think it used to have. First and foremost, I want lads to work extremely hard for the team and that’s the biggest thing, but on top of that we want to be exciting and scoring goals.

“At the end of the day fans pay money to see goals, it’s an entertainment business, and we want to see the ball in the back of the net as much as we possibly can.

“I know it’s going to be a tough one, but no stone will be left for me to try and get this battle done and hopefully get to where we want to be.”

Negotiations

Gateshead received over 70 serious applications for the role after former manager Carl Magnay stepped down from his position before taking over as assistant manager at South Shields.

After finalising a shortlist of six potential candidates, interviews were held over the last week before the Heed hierarchy entered into final negotiations with Armstrong over the weekend once he emerged as their chosen candidate to become Magnay’s successor.

The former Darlington boss formally accepted the role on Sunday and chairman Bernard McWilliams has revealed the reasoning behind his decision to hand Armstrong a first opportunity to manage in the National League.

He said: “After pulling together a shortlist we have then taken the last few days to quickly interview those selected. I must say this, it was a very difficult decision as all those who applied and ultimately interviewed were of a very high standard.

“Only one person could be successful however, so with that said, I’m delighted to welcome Alun to the club as our new first-team manager.

“The last few weeks have seen quite a few changes at the club, and with Alun in position I feel we can begin rebuilding and bring a re-invigorated squad together ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.

“One thing that was at the centre of this process is that we are one club – ‘wor club’ – and with that said it is imperative that we re-connect through the manager and the players to our fans and our community, and Alun fully supports this.”