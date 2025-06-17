Sak Hassan signs on as Sam Cox continues Wealdstone rebuild

Wealdstone have made their second summer signing with the arrival of “exciting” winger Sak Hassan on Monday, as manager Sam Cox continues putting his stamp on the squad ahead of the new season.

The 24-year-old makes the step up to the National League following his departure from Hashtag United.

He becomes the second signing of the Cox era at Wealdstone, following the arrival of defender Junior Tienisa from Barrow AFC last week.

Hassan contributed with 16 goals and 17 assists across all competitions in the 2024/25 season as the Tags finished eighth in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

Impressive

Speaking to the club’s website, the Stones boss expressed his excitement over the signing: “I’m delighted with the signing of Sak Hassan, he’s a player I’ve been following and monitoring for a few years now.

“I thought he was a fantastic young man and when I watched him play he was very impressive.

“I think he’s a player the fans are going to really take to, exciting on the eye, creative, good in 1v1 situations and he’ll provide a lot of attacking threat in the final third.

“He’s had a really interesting journey, coming from the lower levels of non-league football and working his way up, still only 24 years old.

“He’s a player I feel I can develop and help get the best out of.

“He reminds me a lot of a player who arrived here (at Wealdstone) many years ago in my playing days, Abo Eisa, who has gone on to have a successful career – the two of them have very similar traits.

“I’m really delighted to get this one over the line as we continue building for the start of the season, it’s another step in the right direction for where we want to go.”

The club have also confirmed the departure of Craig Eastmond to National League South side Eastbourne Borough.

