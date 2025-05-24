National League
Oldham Athletic loan star Vimal Yoganathan has found his new home
They say never fall in love with a loan player – in Oldham Athletic’s case, though, it’s a bit late for that!
More in National League
-
National League: The cap don’t fit for Wembley finalists
Sunday's huge National League promotion final between Oldham Athletic and Southend United at Wembley has been rocked by a ticketing chaos.
-
Southend United: Jack Bridge is beaming with his big goal
Southend United saviour Jack Bridge revealed how his risk-or-reward pass paid off with the goal of his career that booked a place at Wembley.
-
Three-sy does it for Barnet ace Joe Grimwood
When a raucous rendition of ‘Champions Again, Ole Ole’ broke out inside Barnet’s dressing room following their National League title-clinching win over Aldershot Town last month, it could not have felt more apt for Joe Grimwood.
-
Look, Mark Hughes is ready for a crack!
A Premier League legend will be coming to a National League ground near you next season – but he’s only planning a fleeting visit.