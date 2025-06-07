Connect with us

Oldham Athletic: Micky Mellon has masterplan for the big occasion

When David Unsworth was sacked as manager of Oldham in September 2023, the Latics compiled a blueprint of the ideal candidate.
HEADING UP: Micky Mellon celebrates winning promotion with Oldham at Wembley – his third promotion into the EFL PICTURE: Alamy

Oldham Athletic boss profile
By Chris Dunlavy

They didn’t care about coaching principles or philosophies.
They didn’t care about making friends or influencing people.
The sole objective was finding someone who’d been there and done it, a battle-scarred veteran who would get them out of the National League come hell or high water.
Serial winner
So when Micky Mellon’s CV landed on the pile, Oldham’s CEO Darren Royle thought all his Christmases had come at onc...

