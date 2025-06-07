Features
Oldham Athletic: Micky Mellon has masterplan for the big occasion
When David Unsworth was sacked as manager of Oldham in September 2023, the Latics compiled a blueprint of the ideal candidate.
Love of game kept me going
JEFFERSON LOUIS By CHRIS JON DUNLAVY COUCH HE CHANGED clubs 51 times over 28 years, made over 900 career appearances and scored 257 goals. But Jefferson Louis can pinpoint the exact moment he knew it was time to hang up his golden boots. “It was during a game last season...
Final Whistle
with Chris Towers Return to the Hinterlands is available from the National Football Museum To the Hinterlands: A celebration of Non-League football I HAVE this season travelled from North Wales, watching a team called ‘Flint Mountain’ in a place devoid of mountains!, just before the clocks changed, to Cwmbran in...
We lost fair and square on the day
FANS’ FORUM AS A York City fan and in response to Cliff Wild (Fans’ Forum, June 1), I would like to congratulate Cliff and his beloved Oldham Athletic for their promotion via the play-offs. They put on an outstanding performance at the LNER Stadium in the play off semi-final and...
If I get Danny, Nicky & Co will follow! The good, the bad and the ugly: Danny Scopes
Danny Scopes didn’t really want to go into management when he was offered the chance at Concord Rangers.