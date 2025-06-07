Connect with us

Oldham Athletic: Franks for the memories – it’s been quite surreal

From dancing like he needed the loo to partying on the pitch, Wembley was quite the rollercoaster for Oldham Athletic chairman Frank Rothwell.

By Andy Mitchell

From dancing like he needed the loo to partying on the pitch, Wembley was quite the rollercoaster for Frank Rothwell.
The larger-than-life Oldham chairman admitted to a loss of faith in extra-time before praying for the final whistle after a madcap three-minute spell in which substitutes James Norwood and Kian Harratt flipped fate on its head, booking a return to League Two three years after relegation.
“When we were 2-1 down, I thought ‘this is it’,” said the 74-year-old, whose family bought the ailing Latics weeks after the loss of EFL status.
“We had pulled it back once ...

