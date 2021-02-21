Adam Rooney is on a promotion mission with Solihull Moors

By David Lawrence

ADAM ROONEY is on a mission. Having fired Salford City into the Promised Land of the Football League he is now looking to do it all over again with Solihull Moors.

And although a combination of injury and Covid has seen limited game time for the 32-year-old striker, he believes he has seen enough to convince him that the Midlands club have got what it takes to make the step up.

“I came here last season with the hope of getting the club into League Two like when I went to Salford,” Rooney explained to The NLP. “That was my aim then because the club had never been up there an...