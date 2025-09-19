Andrew Oluwabori returns to National League side Yeovil Town on loan

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Forward Andrew Oluwabori has joined National League side Yeovil Town on loan from League One outfit Exeter City until January.

The 23-year-old links back up with the Glovers having previously spent time at Huish Park during the 2022/23 campaign.

Oluwabori first arrived at Yeovil on loan from Peterborough United, making 24 appearances. He had joined the Posh after coming through at Huddersfield Town and gaining experience with several non-league clubs.

Following that spell, he moved to FC Halifax Town, where he spent two seasons and caught the eye last term with six goals in 27 league outings.

Delighted

His form earned him a move into the EFL with Exeter earlier this year, but the Grecians have now opted to send him back to Yeovil in search of more game time.

Oluwabori is the first signing under new boss Danny Webb, who said he was “delighted” to welcome the winger back to the club.

“Andrew is a player the fans know well and someone who can change games with his pace and ability to beat a man,” he said.

“He’s developed really well over the last couple of years, and we’re delighted to have him back at Yeovil.”

Webb takes charge of the Glovers for the first time this weekend away at Tamworth. Oluwabori could be in line for a second debut.

