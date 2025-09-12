Yeovil Town appoint Danny Webb as new manager

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Yeovil Town have confirmed the arrival of Danny Webb as their new first-team manager following the departure of Mark Cooper last month.

The 42-year-old joins from Chesterfield, where he was assistant to Paul Cook and helped the Spireites win the National League title and gain promotion to League Two back in 2024.

Webb enjoyed a playing career as a defender with Southend United, Cambridge United, and AFC Wimbledon, and this marks his second managerial role after a brief spell with Leyton Orient in 2017.

He takes charge of the Glovers as they look to recover from a poor start in the National League – just two wins out of their first eight matches of the season, leaving the club in 18th place.

For exclusive stories and all the detailed Non-League news you need, subscribe to The Non-League Paper website, digital edition, or newspaper from as little as 14p a day.

WATCH THE NON-LEAGUE GOALMOUTH HERE

Personal connection

A statement confirmed: “Yeovil Town Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Danny Webb as our new First Team Manager.

“At 42, Danny brings a wealth of experience from youth development to senior management.

“As a player, he had a professional career that included spells at several clubs, including a brief period with Yeovil Town, giving him a personal connection to the club he now leads.

“Danny takes charge at Huish Park, and we are excited to see him lead our club into an exciting new chapter of ambition and growth. He has signed a deal running until summer 2027.”

The club also confirmed that Richard Dryden, who took interim charge following Cooper’s exit, will still be in the dugout for the home game against Woking this Saturday before Webb takes over for the away trip against Tamworth.

Cooper parted ways with Yeovil after his side squandered a 3-0 lead at Huish Park to lose 4-3 to Gateshead.

Under Dryden, Yeovil have beaten Solihull Moors but lost their other two matches.

Chesterfield also confirmed Webb’s departure via X, stating: “Danny Webb has departed the club to pursue an opportunity to become head coach of Enterprise National League side Yeovil Town.

“Danny leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Chesterfield Football Club. Thank you for everything, Webby.”

Click HERE to watch every National League fixture, live or on demand, via DAZN

READ MORE: Phil Brown takes charge of National League North side Peterborough Sports