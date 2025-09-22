Danny Webb resigns as Yeovil Town manager after just 10 days in charge

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

Yeovil Town have confirmed that Danny Webb has resigned as first team manager, only 10 days after his appointment, citing personal and family reasons.

The Glovers had turned to their former player to replace Mark Cooper, who left the club last month.

But in a dramatic twist, Webb has quit after just a week at the helm, his reign lasting only one game – a 1-0 defeat to Tamworth.

The club described themselves as “disappointed by the timing” of Webb’s decision but said they fully respected his choice.

Sadness

A statement said: “Yeovil Town Football Club can confirm that Danny Webb has resigned from his position as First Team Manager due to personal and family reasons.

“He has expressed his personal sadness in having to leave the club but feels this is the right decision for him and his family.

“The time and the nature of this decision is met with disappointment from all of us and we have accepted his resignation with regret, but with understanding.

“We understand this news is disappointing, especially after the thorough recruitment process which brought Danny to the club.

“While we respect his need to put his family first, our priority now has to be the team’s stability and success.”

The club added: “Richard Dryden will take charge of the First Team for the rest of the season.

“He will be given the necessary resources to keep the squad competitive on the pitch through an increased budget.

“We are asking for your unwavering support as we head into the next fixtures. Let’s stand together and get behind Richard and the team. We would like to wish Danny and his family all the best.”

Dryden also stepped in on an interim basis after Cooper’s exit, overseeing four games in which the Glovers recorded two wins and two defeats.

