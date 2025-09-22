National League Rundown: What did we learn from Round 10?

You can watch ALL National League games, live or on demand HERE

By Sam Gale

The National League delivered no shortage of storylines this weekend, with heavy defeats, late drama, and even two managerial casualties shaping the round of fixtures.

Scunthorpe United turned on the style to brush aside Truro City, while Braintree Town climbed out of the relegation zone with a spirited comeback that ultimately cost Eastleigh‘s manager his job.

York City’s unbeaten start came to an agonising end thanks to a stoppage-time strike, Forest Green Rovers tightened their grip on top spot, and Morecambe and Wealdstone served up a seven-goal thriller that had fans on the edge of their seats.

After just one game in charge, a 1-0 defeat away to Tamworth, Danny Webb departs Yeovil Town citing personal and family reasons.

Sam Gale takes a look back at the standout moments from another compelling round of National League action.

Butler’s men ruling with Iron fist

Scunthorpe United 4-0 Truro City

Scunthorpe secured a convincing 4-0 victory over Truro at Glanford Park, a result that sent the Tinners to the bottom of the National League table.

The match began with a positive spell for Truro, who created a few early chances.

Tyler Harvey forced a save from Scunthorpe’s Rory Watson, and Christian Oxlade-Chamberlain had a couple of shots that went close.

However, Scunthorpe took the lead against the run of play in the 22nd minute when Joey Dawson capitalised on a defensive error and scored.

Scunthorpe’s dominance grew in the second half. Declan Howe doubled the lead just seven minutes after the restart, firing past Truro’s goalkeeper Aidan Stone.

The visitors’ hopes were further dashed in the 70th minute when Alfie Beestin’s deflected effort found the back of the net, making it 3-0.

Despite several fine saves from Stone throughout the match to keep the scoreline from being even higher, Scunthorpe added a fourth goal in the 84th minute.

Substitute Danny Whitehall was quickest to react to a rebound after an initial shot from Tyrell Sellars-Fleming hit the crossbar, slotting home to complete the rout.

City boss John Askey admitted his team “were never at the races” and were punished for their mistakes.

The loss, combined with a victory for Morecambe, saw Truro fall to the foot of the National League standings.

BEST FOOT FORWARD: Scunthorpe’s Alfie Beestin sends in their third PICTURE: Michael AC Braithwaite

Braintree climb up the table

Eastleigh 1-3 Braintree Town

Braintree came from behind to secure a crucial 3-1 victory over Eastleigh, a result that moved them out of the National League relegation zone.

The Spitfires started the match well and took the lead in the 21st minute through Aaron Blair, who volleyed home after a pass from Southampton loanee Sonnie Davis.

However, the Iron, who began the day in the bottom four, responded strongly. They equalised before halftime when Terrell Works scored from a Chay Cooper corner.

The second half belonged to Braintree and their substitute, Tom Blackwell.

Brought on by manager Steve Pitt, Blackwell scored a superb solo goal in the 78th minute to give his side the lead.

He then sealed the victory in the 12th minute of stoppage time with his second goal, securing Braintree’s third win of the campaign.

The loss proved to be the final straw for Eastleigh, as the club announced they had terminated the contract of manager Kelvin Davis and his assistant, Danny Butterfield, with immediate effect.

A Wakeling up call for York

York City 0-1 Solihull Moors

Solihull Moors secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over York with a stoppage-time winner, ending the Minstermen’s unbeaten start to the season.

The match was a scrappy affair, with the home side having the better of the chances in the first half.

They tested Moors’ keeper, Laurie Walker, multiple times, with efforts from Mark Kitching and Alex Hunt.

Walker was in fine form, though, and made some crucial saves to keep the game goalless at halftime.

York continued to press in the second half, with Joe Felix rattling the crossbar just after the break.

Stuart Maynard’s side dominated possession but couldn’t find a way past the resolute Solihull defence and the impressive Walker.

The game was also marked by a lengthy stoppage when the York City goal net collapsed and needed to be repaired.

Just as the match looked destined for a draw, Moors substitute Jacob Wakeling broke the deadlock in the 95th minute.

He latched onto a through ball from Darius Lipsiuc, and with a cool finish, slotted the ball past Harrison Male to snatch all three points for the visitors.

Just before the end of the game, forward Dan Creaney, who was not on the pitch, received his marching orders following the goal celebrations.

However, it was later chalked off due to him not being on a yellow card. The late goal gave Solihull their second win of the season and handed York their first defeat.

Rovers run all over Woking!

Woking 0-2 Forest Green Rovers

Forest Green defeated Woking 2-0 to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and move to the top of the league table by a single point.

Both goals came from players whose names will be familiar to regular readers of this series.

The visitors took an early lead in the 10th minute when Jayden Clarke scored from a cross by Kairo Mitchell.

Woking had a chance to equalise before halftime, but a header from Harry Beautyman went wide.

In the second half, Tom Knowles secured the win for Forest Green with a goal in the 59th minute, tapping in a ball from Isaac Moore.

Woking pushed for a late goal, with Joshua Osude hitting the post in stoppage time, but Forest Green held on for the clean sheet and the three points.

Elijah Dixon-Bonner celebrates with his Morecambe team-mates after finding the net in their seven-goal thriller against Wealdstone PICTURE: Alamy

Standout performance: Shrimps edge out Stones in seven-goal thriller

Morecambe 4-3 Wealdstone

Morecambe secured their second win of the season in an enthralling 4-3 victory over Wealdstone at home.

The Shrimps appeared to be in complete control after three first-half goals from Jack Nolan, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, and Admiral Muskwe.

However, Wealdstone showed determination to mount an incredible comeback. Max Kretzschmar scored just before halftime to give Wealdstone a glimmer of hope.

In the second half, Micah Obiero and Alfie Massey both found the net, levelling the score and setting up a nervy finish at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Just as it seemed that the points would be shared between both sides, substitute and QPR loanee Emmerson Sutton stepped up for Morecambe.

He was able to slot home the winning goal in the 86th minute to secure the victory for the home side.

Morecambe are now all but one point away from climbing out of the drop zone. Meanwhile, the Stones reside in 11th place.

