Step 2 clubs to table plans for alternative competition

By David Richardson & Matt Badcock

A PROPOSAL for an alternative Step 2 competition submitted by National League North and South clubs will go to the Football Association’s Alliance Committee this week.

Clubs are remaining tight-lipped on the exact details in the hope of giving the plans the best chance of approval from the authorities and allow them a shot at promotion.

Ultimately, the decision lies in the hands of the FA. The National League will prepare a report on the proposal – and the initial resolution to null and void the season – for the FA’s Alliance Committee.

Their decision...