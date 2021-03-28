Neil Baker: Step 2 must join forces to fight sanctions

SLOUGH TOWN joint-manager Neil Baker believes the Step 2 clubs hit by fines will come together to fight the sanctions.

The Rebels have been ordered to pay £8,000 for not fulfilling four of their National League South fixtures before the season was terminated

Clubs are understood to be weighing up uniting to appeal to the FA while some are floating the idea of a vote of no confidence in the National League board.

And Baker says the whole saga leaves a sense of disillusionment throughout.

“It just beggars belief,” Baker told The NLP. “Within the written reasons of why, it stated that other clu...