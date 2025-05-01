Non-league round up: Thriller at Meadow Park as Boreham Wood advance

Dorking Wanderers blew a 3-1 lead against Boreham Wood in the National League South play-off eliminator in a packed evening of non-league action.

Marc White’s men suffered heartache in the enthralling contest’s dying moments as Femi Ilesanmi unleashed a lethal strike on the turn, ending Dorking’s play-off hopes this season.

Meanwhile, in the National League North, Chorley edged past King’s Lynn Town thanks to Mark Ellis, as a quickly worked set piece led to a straightforward tap in for the veteran defender.

Finally, Leeds United U21s were victorious in the inaugural National League Cup, defeating Sutton United 2-1 at the VBS Community Stadium.

National League South

Despite dominating the early proceedings, Wood took the lead against the run of play with Erico Sousa neatly tucking his effort away from a swift counter attack.

Dorking hit back in the second half, Alfie Rutherford’s effort turned into the back of the net by Callum Reynolds, before Jason Prior’s thumping header at the back post gave them the lead.

In a feisty contest, Jimmy Muitt received a yellow card for an earlier tussle with Sousa, which came back to haunt the forward as he received a second yellow for a tactical foul.

Yet that didn’t stop the visitors from going 3-1 up thanks to another own goal, this time from substitute Chris Bush.

However, there was to be another twist in this contest, Abdul Abdulmalik and Cameron Coxe both scoring before injury time to set up a grandstand finish.

In the dying seconds, Ilesanmi controlled a flicked-on header before smashing home the winner on the night.

Wood will now face Torquay United in the semi-final this Saturday

National League North

A rather less chaotic eliminator took place between Chorley and King’s Lynn, as both sides exchanged chances in the first half, the best falling to left-back Adam Blakeman, whose curled effort was pushed wide.

From the resulting corner, Blakeman found Scott Wilson and the defender headed agonisingly wide of the far post.

A long throw from the visitors at the start of the second half caused chaos in the penalty area before Chorley cleared their lines.

Eventually the deadlock was broken on 83 minutes, Blakeman’s quick free-kick into the path of Kole Hall found Wilson in the box.

His effort was saved by the keeper, but Ellis was there to turn in the rebound and send the fans into raptures.

The Magpies will now travel to face Scunthorpe United in the semi-finals on Saturday.

National League

The first edition of the National League Cup took place between Steve Morison’s Sutton United and Leeds United U21s.

The former Leeds forward’s side trailed as Diogo Monteiro gave his side the lead.

Fresh off the back of the senior team’s celebrations, Harry Gray doubled Leeds’ advantage to the delight of the travelling support.

Sutton grabbed a goal back through Lewis Simper, but it wasn’t to be for the U’s as the youngsters held on for glory.

Elsewhere, Rochdale secured a home tie in the play-offs with a 1-0 victory over Solihull Moors, Ian Henderson scoring the only goal of the game.

