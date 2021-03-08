AFC Fylde ‘absolutely devastated and heartbroken’ by tragic death of academy starlet

AFC Fylde are mourning the passing of 17-year-old academy player Luke Bennett

AFC FYLDE says the club has been left “absolutely devastated and heartbroken” by the sudden death of one of their academy players following a freak accident with a power cable over the weekend.

“Gifted” Luke Bennett, 17, passed away on Saturday night after it was alleged he touched an overhead electrical line with a metal pole while trying to retrieve a ball at Euxton Villa FC’s ground in Chorley.

Emergency services were immediately called to the incident following a report of a child being seriously injured, but Lancashire police have since confirmed that Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other teenagers were not seriously hurt in the accident.

A statement released by the National League North club this on Monday morning read: “It is with deep sadness and sorrow that we must share the tragic news that AFC Fylde youth player Luke Bennett has passed away at the age of 17.

“Learning the news on Saturday evening has left us absolutely devastated and heartbroken. All our love goes out to Luke’s family and friends at this cruel and difficult time.

“Above all, Luke was a kind, popular young man who was much loved by his teammates and coaches. He was somebody who could instantly light up a room with his bubbly personality. Then, on the field, he was a naturally gifted footballer who excelled every time he represented AFC Fylde.

“The pain of Luke’s sudden and untimely passing will be felt by our football club, supporters and all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Rest in peace, ‘Lukey B’. The memory of you will always be in our hearts.”

One of Luke’s former clubs, Premier League Burnley, led the tributes, commenting: “We would like to express our sorrow at learning of the death of former academy player Luke Bennett in tragic circumstances. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Luke’s family and friends at this sad time. ❤️”

Police have launched an investigation into the incident with Insp John McNamara, of Lancashire Police, commenting: “This appalling incident has led to the tragic death of a young man and my thoughts are first and foremost with his family and loved ones at this time. The family are being supported by specially trained officers.

“An investigation is underway and remains in its very early stages but I would appeal to anyone who has any information to get in touch with us by calling 101 and quoting log 1241 of March 6.”