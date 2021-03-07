AFC Fylde donate vaccination centre fees to charity Dogs for Good

AFC FYLDE have extended their support for Dogs for Good by donating all vaccination centre fees to the charity.

The Coasters receive a substantial monthly fee for hosting the new vaccination centre at Mill Farm.

Now they have announced that 100 per cent of that fee will go to the charity they have supported for the last five years.

Dogs for Good specialise in assisting individuals with disabilities by providing them with expertly trained dogs.

Chairman, David Haythornthwaite said: “As a pet lover, this particular charity is very close to my heart, as it combines providing a soul mate for the owner together with the unbelievable support they provide. If you’re not familiar with their program, I suggest you take some time to take a look.”

Vicky Blackmore, regional fundraiser for Dogs for Good, added: “We’ve been lucky enough to have been supported by AFC Fylde for five years now and we feel incredibly grateful that they have taken the decision to further extend their support to us in this way.

“Each dog costs over £20,000 to get to the stage where they can look after a person on their own and the money raised by Fylde will cover all of the costs of that dog so it’s an amazing gesture.”