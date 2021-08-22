AFC Fylde 1-0 Boston United: Haughton pops up in the nick of time!

By Phil Brennan

AFC FYLDE 1

Haughton 81

BOSTON UTD 0

ON THE RUN: New Fylde signing Joe Piggot drives through and inset, Nick Haughton goalscorer in action

PICTURE: Steve Mcllenan

NICK Haughton’s second half goal was enough to clinch the points for AFC Fylde in a tough encounter against a Boston United side that played their part in an entertaining game.

Haughton had been well marshalled throughout the game by Tom Platt but having escaped his shadow’s attention late in the game, the tricky midfielder skipped into the area to be felled by Scott Garner.

Pilgrims’ keeper Peter Crook made...