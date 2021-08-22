Hampton & Richmond Borough 1-2 Havant & Waterlooville: Hawks in last-gasp swoop to grab win

By Allan Hyde
HAMPTON & RICHMOND 1
Slew 37
HAVANT & W’VILLE 2
Adebowale 23, Wall 90
IN A very keenly contested encounter the Hawks scored late to secure the win their overall performance deserved.
GOOD TIMING: Alex Wall scores, and celebrates, his last gasp winner for Havant
PICTURE: Jerry Lyons
With the points set to be shared it was Alex Wall on hand to score the late winner to break Hampton hearts.
It could have been a much different story had Hampton converted a 79th-minute penalty but Jorome Slew, so clinical earlier, sent his spot kick high and wide.
The final whistle s...
