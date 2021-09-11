Kidderminster Harriers 2-3 Gateshead: Langstaff’s double delight for Heed

By Adam Matthews
KIDDERMINSTER H 2
Foulkes 45, Hemmings 62
GATESHEAD 3
Langstaff 7, 25, Blackett 52
HEED FOR HEIGHTS: Gateshead’s Paul Blackett celebrates scoring to put the visitors 3-1 ahead
PICTURE: Garry Griffiths
MACAULAY LANGSTAFF struck a double for Gateshead at Aggborough, who ended Kidderminster Harriers’ unbeaten start to the season in the process.
Langstaff took his personal tally to six goals in six matches with two confident finishes as the Heed won through in this entertaining affair, with Paul Blackett also netting for the visitors who bounced back from a midweek defea...
