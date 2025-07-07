Josef Yarney joins Macclesfield as first signing under new boss John Rooney

Josef Yarney has become the first signing of the John Rooney era at Macclesfield, as the former Boreham Wood defender pens a deal with the National League North side.

The 27-year-old centre-back arrives at the Leasing.com Stadium with a wealth of experience and is expected to play a key role as new head coach Rooney looks to reshape the Silkmen squad ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Yarney began his career at Everton before moving to Newcastle United in 2017.

He enjoyed loan spells with Morecambe and Chesterfield, eventually signing permanently for the Spireites in 2019.

Macclesfield’s new signing Josef Yarney in action for Tranmere Rovers last year

PICTURE: Alamy

Well-travelled

Since then, the well-travelled, Liverpool-born defender has gained further experience with clubs including Weymouth, RoundGlass Punjab, Oldham Athletic, Tranmere Rovers and Hilal Al-Quds Club.

Following the expiration of his contract at Wood, Yarney becomes Macclesfield’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Isaac Buckley-Ricketts in May.

The move comes after the departure of former manager Robbie Savage last month.

With Rooney now at the helm, the club is entering a new era, and Yarney’s arrival marks the first step in building a squad in his image.

