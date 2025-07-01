Macclesfield confirm John Rooney as new boss after Robbie Savage departure

Macclesfield FC have appointed John Rooney as their new first-team manager following Robbie Savage’s move to Forest Green Rovers.

Shortly after losing their popular head coach and director of football to the National League side, Macclesfield have promoted Rooney – who rejoined the club as a player in August 2023 – in recognition of his significant contributions to recent successes.

The 34-year-old attacking midfielder, and younger brother of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney, now steps into management as he takes the reins from Savage.

Joining Rooney on the coaching team are Nigel Keogh, Peter Band, and Anthony Curran as Macclesfield gears up for its inaugural season in the Enterprise National League North.

John Rooney joined Macclesfield back in 2023 following his departure from Oldham Athletic PICTURE: Alamy

Imperative

A statement on the club’s website read: “Following our record-breaking season last year, it was imperative that we acted quickly and decisively in naming our new management team, and this is one which fills us with excitement on so many levels.

“In John Rooney, we have someone who is a vibrant advocate of our football philosophy and how this should be executed.

“He commands respect at every level of the club, and the relationships he has created here at the Leasing.com Stadium speak for themselves.

“Tactically astute, John possesses all the attributes we need to sustain the phenomenal momentum we currently enjoy.

“In addition to this, John’s passion to lead this club is something that is hard to put into words.

“John recognises just how much all of this means to our fans and is absolutely committed to bringing further success to this football club.

“Therefore, there can be no doubt that John is fully invested in the club’s journey on an emotional level, and we have every confidence that he will be able to continue our upward trajectory towards the EFL.

“Further to this, we are thrilled that Nigel, Peter and Anthony have all agreed to stay at the club as part of John’s coaching team.

“All three are incredibly talented, knowledgeable and well-respected individuals, with their dedication to Macclesfield Football Club beyond question.”

READ MORE: Robbie Savage appointed Forest Green Rovers manager following Macclesfield departure