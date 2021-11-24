Chester part company with joint managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley

Chester have parted company with co-managers Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley after three-and-a-half-years in charge.

The pair guided the Blues to a ninth place finish in their first campaign, just three points off the National League North play-off places.

In 2019/20 Chester finished sixth on points-per-game after the season was curtailed and were edged out in a play-off eliminator at Altrincham, and last season sat third in the table before the season was declared null and void in January.

Last night’s 1-0 home defeat to Guiseley left them 16th in National League North.

Chester said: “We want to place on record our appreciation for their significant contribution on and off the field in that time, and for immersing themselves in our unique football club.

“Unfortunately results and performances this season have not met expectations and we feel now is the right time to make a change to give us the best possible chance of improving our league position.”

Defender Danny Livesey, who is a UEFA B licenced coach, will take charge of the team for the upcoming fixtures, starting against Curzon Ashton in the FA Trophy on Saturday.