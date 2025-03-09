Chester 2-3 Chorley: Magpies hit back to stun Blues

By Pete Tscherewik
CHESTER 2
Peers 13, 21
CHORLEY 3
Carr 26, Horbury 34, Ellis 82
Goals from Chorley trio Mike Calveley, George Horbury and Mark Ellis put Chester to the sword after they had led 2-0 with a Tom Peers double.
The Magpies came out on top in this National League North encounter at the Deva Stadium.
A frantic first half saw four goals as the sides went into the break level at 2-2.
However, Ellis' late winner sealed the three points for the visitors with eight minutes left.
Unbelievable
Chorley boss Andy Preece said: “To do it in the way we did it; wow, I couldn’t be more pleas...
Continue reading...
Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!
Already a subscriber to our website? Login