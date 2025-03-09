Chester 2-3 Chorley: Magpies hit back to stun Blues

By Pete Tscherewik

CHESTER 2

Peers 13, 21

CHORLEY 3

Carr 26, Horbury 34, Ellis 82

Goals from Chorley trio Mike Calveley, George Horbury and Mark Ellis put Chester to the sword after they had led 2-0 with a Tom Peers double.

The Magpies came out on top in this National League North encounter at the Deva Stadium.

A frantic first half saw four goals as the sides went into the break level at 2-2.

However, Ellis' late winner sealed the three points for the visitors with eight minutes left.

Unbelievable

Chorley boss Andy Preece said: “To do it in the way we did it; wow, I couldn’t be more pleas...