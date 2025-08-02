Connect with us

Hereford

Hereford boss Paul Caddis conitnues to punch above his weight

Preparing for his third season as a Non-League manager Paul Caddis once again faces the challenges of full-time versus part-time football.
IN THE HUNT: Hereford are looking to bridge the gap into the play-offs this term after a fine effort last time out PICTURE: Steve Niblett

Part-time Bulls test big guns

By Dave Lawrence

Despite having the second-best average home attendance last season of 2,826 – behind promoted Scunthorpe United – the Bulls remain part-time and limited to training a few nights a week.
Meanwhile, the league consists of full-time outfits with the likes of local rivals Kidderminster Harriers, Buxton and newly relegated AFC Fylde.
Other clubs in the division approach their training to a hybrid model of daytime...

