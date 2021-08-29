Bath City 1-2 Chelmsford City: Bath boss left angry by goals conceded as Clarets claim win

By Mark Stillman
BATH CITY 1
Cooke 90+5
CHELMSFORD CITY 2
Morgan pen 45, Dada 48
FIRST BLOOD: Chelmsford celebrate Adam Morgan’s penalty success
PICTURE: Simon Howe
CHELMSFORD claimed their first win since January thanks to goals from Adam Morgan and Dara Dada either side of half-time.
Morgan netted from the spot after he had been tripped by Joe Raynes, and Dada finished off a counter with a smart strike from 22 yards.
Previously unbeaten Bath had a good penalty shout turned down in the first-half when Tom Wraight appeared to handle Alex Fletcher’s goalbound shot.
Cody Cooke made it ...
