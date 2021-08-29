Bath City 1-2 Chelmsford City: Bath boss left angry by goals conceded as Clarets claim win

By Mark Stillman

BATH CITY 1

Cooke 90+5

CHELMSFORD CITY 2

Morgan pen 45, Dada 48

FIRST BLOOD: Chelmsford celebrate Adam Morgan’s penalty success

PICTURE: Simon Howe

CHELMSFORD claimed their first win since January thanks to goals from Adam Morgan and Dara Dada either side of half-time.

Morgan netted from the spot after he had been tripped by Joe Raynes, and Dada finished off a counter with a smart strike from 22 yards.

Previously unbeaten Bath had a good penalty shout turned down in the first-half when Tom Wraight appeared to handle Alex Fletcher’s goalbound shot.

Cody Cooke made it ...