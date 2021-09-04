Chelmsford City 2-2 Dorking Wanderers: Clarets toast with the class of Sheri

By Chris Berry

CHELMSFORD CITY 2

DORKING WANDERERS 2

A LAST-GASP Charlie Sheringham goal rescued a point for Chelmsford City.

The Clarets went ahead after the ten-minute mark through former Norwich City man Simeon Jackson.

A long throw-in from City captain Tom Wraight found the Canadian between two defenders and he headed beyond Lee Worgan.

As the half wore on, though, the visitors managed to grow into the game despite Chelmsford enjoying good spells of possession.

With the game reaching first-half additional time, Wanderers were given a chance to level after the referee adjudged Louis Dun...