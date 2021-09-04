Leamington 0-3 Curzon Ashton: Dom leads the way as Nash crash the party

By Paul wards

LEAMINGTON 0

CURZON ASHTON 3

THE bounce from Brakes’ opening-game victory over Spennymoor felt like a distant memory after they were soundly beaten.

Making his first start for the club, Kieran Cook showed some nimble footwork to get into the area on the right before driving a low shot towards the near post, Chris Renshaw making the save.

Curzon Ashton looked impressive for much of the first half, and moved in front on 16 minutes, Adam Thomas forcing the ball in after Jack McKay had struck the inside of the post moments earlier.

Jake Weaver could count himself unlucky when pro...