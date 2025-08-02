Dorking Wanderers
Now let’s enjoy it! Dorking Wanderers boss Marc White is desperate to amend near miss
Marc White has admitted it will take the best manager to come out on top in National League South this season – after finding last term’s promotion miss ‘unenjoyable’.
More in Dorking Wanderers
Dorking Wanderers boss Marc White handed six-game ban for podcast comment
Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White has been handed a six-game touchline ban for a comment he made in reference to female officials on a podcast earlier this year.
Dorking Wanderers’ Louie Annesley loves life in the fast lane
Louie Annesley won’t be scared of any National League South forwards next season – after all, he’s mixed it with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe!
Dorking Wanderers 3-1 Eastbourne Borough: Ten-man Wands stun the Sports
Dorking Wanderers kept up their National League South title pursuit with victory over promotion rivals Eastbourne Borough despite being a man down for much of the game.
Boreham Wood 0-1 Dorking Wanderers: Dorking win hits Wood’s title bid
A second-half goal from Jason Prior against Boreham Wood was enough to give Dorking Wanderers all three points in a six-pointer between two National League South promotion hopefuls.