Courtney Clarke: Adam Murray’s mint for Eastbourne Borough

By Jon Couch
Courtney Clarke reckons Adam Murray is the perfect manager to help lift Eastbourne Borough to all new heights.
Murray is leading the Sussex club on a sustainable charge towards the National League South title this season – less than a year after having steered them away from relegation.
And his progress hasn’t gone unnoticed either.
The former Mansfield Town, Boston United and AFC Fylde boss is being heavily linked with a move to Championship club Blackburn Rovers in the summer to reunite with new boss Valerien Ismael, having previously worked with him at Barnsley and in Turkey...
