Connect with us

Eastbourne Borough

Eastbourne Borough’s Matt Gray is out to fulfil a fairytale once again

Matt Gray reckons Eastbourne Borough are getting an upgrade on the manager who led Sutton United into the Football League.
HISTORY MAKER: Matt Gray guided Sutton United into the Football League PICTURE: Alamy

By John Lyons

Matt Gray reckons Eastbourne Borough are getting an upgrade on the manager who led Sutton United into the Football League.
It was in Gray’s second season at the U’s helm, 2020-21, that he led the unfancied Non-League stalwarts to the National League title, much to the chagrin of the likes of Stockport County, Wrexham, Chesterfield and Notts County.
There was then an eighth-place finish in League Two against all odds and a heartbreaking 4-2 defeat to Rotherham in extra-time in the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley, the League One Millers making it 2-2 in the sixth minute of s...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Eastbourne Borough