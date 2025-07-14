Connect with us

Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United join growing boycott of National League Cup

Hartlepool United have officially declined the invitation to take part in the 2025/26 National League Cup – becoming the latest National League side to opt out.
For the second consecutive year, the Pools have decided not to take part in the cup competition, which was reintroduced last season.

They join a growing list of clubs including Carlisle United, , , , and who have also declined to participate.

Leeds United U21s won last year’s trophy as 16 sides from the National League and 2 took part.

Priority

However, ahead of this season’s edition, the controversial competition is already under threat with clubs dropping out week by week.

A statement from the club confirmed: “Hartlepool United Club have declined the invitation to play in the 2025-26 National League Cup

“Following thorough internal discussions, the Club have decided to decline entering this season’s National League Cup.

“The focus and priority remain on achieving success in the league.”

Concerns surrounding the National League Cup centre on fixture congestion, the cost of staging games, poor attendances, injury risks, and the added pressure on already stretched squads – all against the backdrop of an already demanding schedule.

Clubs have also criticised the competition’s reintroduction, highlighting the lack of consultation with National League sides.

