Weymouth announce board shake-up as part of long-term strategic revamp

Weymouth FC have unveiled a significant restructuring of their board as part of wider efforts to modernise governance and drive the club forward both on and off the pitch.

The club confirmed that a strategic review of its leadership model has been ongoing since the start of the year, with the aim of creating “a more strategically driven leadership model” to better support its long-term ambitions.

Following last season’s relegation from the National League South, the Terras will compete in the Southern League Premier Division South.

In a statement released on Monday, key changes were outlined as part of the first phase of its boardroom overhaul.

Structure

It read: “As part of our ongoing commitment to driving Weymouth FC forward, the Board of Directors has been undertaking a comprehensive review of its structure and focus since the start of the year.

“The aim to create a more strategically driven leadership model that better supports the club’s long-term ambitions.

“Over recent months, the Board has agreed to streamline and redefine its operational framework and roles.

“This restructuring is designed to attract individuals with the skills, experience, and vision needed to help elevate the club both on and off the pitch.

“Moving forward, the Board will concentrate more heavily on long-term strategy and governance, ensuring decisions are made with the future in mind.

“While day-to-day operations remain vital, we recognise the need to balance immediate priorities with forward-thinking leadership, something we are committed to improving.”

Weymouth FC outline new club strategy PICTURE: Alamy

Phase

The club added that a new committee will be created to help implement the changes: “To support this shift, a new Management Committee will be established.

“This group will oversee the club’s daily operations and report directly to the Board.

“Financial decisions will remain the responsibility of the Board, but department heads will be empowered with greater autonomy to lead their areas effectively.

“As part of the first phase of this restructuring: Steve Walkinshaw, a long-serving Director, will be stepping down from the Board, which is partially due to recent health issues.

“Steve will continue to oversee the stadium operations, and we extend our sincere thanks for his dedication and invaluable contributions over the years.

“His continued involvement remains a vital asset to the club.

“Jo Walkinshaw will also be stepping down from her non-executive role on the Board.

“Jo will continue to manage the club’s Boardroom and remains a valued member of our team.

“Again, we would like to thank Jo for all her hard work and look forward to our continued relationship.

“A full overview of the new structure will be shared with supporters once finalised.”

