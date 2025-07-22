Forest Green Rovers reveal world’s first vegan certified football kit

Forest Green Rovers, widely recognised as the most sustainable football club in the world, has revealed a bold new playing strip for the 25-26 season.

Alongside Official Teamwear Partner, Reflo, both organisations have been working hard with the Vegan Society to create the world’s first fully certified vegan kit.

Both the home and away kits feature the same bold design; a striking leopard print pattern inspired by nature.

The new home shirt will be worn for two seasons, part of a commitment the club makes to reduce waste and lower the burden on fans to purchase a new design every year.

Recyclable

The vegan kit is emblazoned with Ecotricity across the chest, DPD on the lower back, Candriam on the left sleeve, and Smyths Toys on the back of the shorts.

Below the neck features the infamous Three Stars.

This reflects the club’s long term ambitions to gain promotion into the championship.

As well as being vegan certified, the new kit is powered by Reflo’s pioneering Reloop™ technology — a fibre-to-fibre mechanical recycling solution that means every shirt is made from recycled mono-fibre materials and designed to be fully recyclable at end of life.

When the kit reaches the end of its playing days, it will be broken down and remade into new products, giving fans and players a true circular alternative to landfill.

It’s a practical solution to help tackle the millions of tonnes of textile waste generated by the sports industry each year.

Forest Green Rovers unveiled the first ever fully certified vegan kit PICTURE: Forest Green Rovers

Sustainability

Dale Vince, Chairman of Forest Green Rovers, commented: “We like to push the boundaries on sustainability issues, including what our shirts are made from because the materials we use to make things really matters.

“In pursuit of the most sustainable football kit, we’ve experimented in previous seasons with both bamboo and with coffee grounds.

“This season our new strip pushes the boundary again – we’ve created the world’s first fully certified vegan football kit, by making sure the dyes we use, which are an often overlooked ingredient, are plant based.

“Our new shirt is also fully recyclable and will be turned back into future items by Reflo.

“I’m really pleased to unveil our bold, bright new kit that’s inspired by nature and helping nature - that’s pretty fabulous.”

The away strip is equally striking in its appearance

PICTURE: Forest Green Rovers

Football on Prescription

On Monday, the club also launched a pioneering initiative – ‘Football on Prescription’ – in collaboration with local GP surgeries in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

This groundbreaking program allows doctors to prescribe football-related activities, such as attending matches or participating in walking football sessions, as a treatment for patients experiencing mental health challenges or social isolation.

Dr. Simon Opher, Labour MP for Stroud and a former GP, emphasised the program’s dual focus.

“Research shows that physical activity improves mental and physical health,” he said.

“We also know that social isolation plays a major role in poor mental health – and that community, connection, and shared experiences can help people feel less alone.

“This initiative brings those two ideas together. It’s a form of social prescription – with football as the medicine.”

Mental health

Vince highlighted the program’s potential impact, stating: “This idea was born from conversations between myself and Simon.

“It’s aimed at everyone struggling with their mental health, but especially men, who are statistically the hardest to reach.

“The leading cause of death in men under 50 is now suicide – and loneliness is often a key factor.

“If a Saturday afternoon at a football match can help someone feel more connected and less alone, then that’s a powerful first step.”

The initiative is currently available to patients over 50 in Stroud who discuss mental health concerns with their GP.

Participants receive free match tickets and access to walking football sessions, aiming to foster community engagement and reduce reliance on medication.

