Hednesford Town 2-1 Needham Market: Styche spot on for Pitmen

By David Chamberlain

HEDNESFORD T 2

NEEDHAM M 1

REECE STYCHE’S penalty handed Hednesford an opening day win.

Even as early as the first minute, Styche appeared to be felled by the visitors’ keeper Marcus Garnham, but to the dismay of the home crowd a penalty was not awarded.

Following the dramatic start, the game settled into an even contest with the next opening carved out in the 18th minute as Styche bustled into the area seeing his shot deflected for a corner.

Kyle Rowley’s header forced a point blank save from Garnham. The breakthrough came in the 43rd-minute following an extended spe...