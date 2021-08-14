Nuneaton Borough 3-3 Biggleswade Town: Good Goddard! Jordan’s brace earns a point for Boro

By Dave Lawrence
NUNEATON BORO 3
Goddard 37, 90+2, Baker 71
BIGGLESWADE T 3
Squire 13, Manu 74, D’Arcy 84
THAT’S US LEVEL: Nuneaton’s Jordan Goddard curls home the equaliser to make it 1-1
PICTURE: Garry Griffiths
ALL SMILES: Sam Squire fired Biggleswade ahead
JORDAN Goddard scored twice for hosts Nuneaton to ensure the points were shared in this thrilling opening-day clash.
It had looked as though visitors Biggleswade had wrapped up the win with a stunning strike from Blake D’Arcy six minutes from the end but the Boro midfielder had other ideas, doubling his tally with the eq...
