Nuneaton Borough 3-3 Biggleswade Town: Good Goddard! Jordan’s brace earns a point for Boro

By Dave Lawrence

NUNEATON BORO 3

Goddard 37, 90+2, Baker 71



BIGGLESWADE T 3

Squire 13, Manu 74, D’Arcy 84



THAT’S US LEVEL: Nuneaton’s Jordan Goddard curls home the equaliser to make it 1-1

PICTURE: Garry Griffiths



ALL SMILES: Sam Squire fired Biggleswade ahead

JORDAN Goddard scored twice for hosts Nuneaton to ensure the points were shared in this thrilling opening-day clash.

It had looked as though visitors Biggleswade had wrapped up the win with a stunning strike from Blake D’Arcy six minutes from the end but the Boro midfielder had other ideas, doubling his tally with the eq...