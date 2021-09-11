Farnborough 3-2 Taunton Town: Young’s heart is upbeat at Boro

By Andrew McNeill
FARNBOROUGH 3
Young 8, Paget 42, Hodges 77
TAUNTON TOWN 2
Sullivan 57, Hill 79
REGGIE’S WAY! Reggie Young stoops to fire Farnborough in front as early as the eighth minute
PICTURE: Gary House
RECENT contests between Farnborough and Taunton Town have been as feisty as cornered badgers but with Boro ever improving and the Peacocks perennial promotion contenders, this made for another keenly-contested affair.
Following an opening eight minutes already witness to four chances and three corners, cometh the moment and cometh the man: the diminutive dynamism of John Oyenug...
