Farnborough 3-2 Taunton Town: Young’s heart is upbeat at Boro

By Andrew McNeill

FARNBOROUGH 3

Young 8, Paget 42, Hodges 77

TAUNTON TOWN 2

Sullivan 57, Hill 79

REGGIE’S WAY! Reggie Young stoops to fire Farnborough in front as early as the eighth minute

PICTURE: Gary House

RECENT contests between Farnborough and Taunton Town have been as feisty as cornered badgers but with Boro ever improving and the Peacocks perennial promotion contenders, this made for another keenly-contested affair.

Following an opening eight minutes already witness to four chances and three corners, cometh the moment and cometh the man: the diminutive dynamism of John Oyenug...