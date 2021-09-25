Southern League Premier South, Step 3

Salisbury 4-2 Swindon Supermarine: Marine sunk by speedy strikes

By Ray Pearce

SALISBURY 4
Knowles 27, Ball 33, Diaz 36, Ashton 42

SWINDON S’MARINE 2
Kotwica 18, McDonagh 67

DEADLY DIAZ: Antonio Diaz, left, fires in Salisbury’s third goal
PICTURE: Ric Mellis

SALISBURY claimed Wiltshire bragging rights over Swindon Supermarine after four first-half goals in a 15-minute burst.
Swindon thought they deserved a penalty early on but the referee gave a free-kick outside the box and booked Harry Williams for his protests.
The visitors did open the scoring after 18 minutes when a ball dover the top caught Salisbury and Zak Kotwica controlled and cut inside...

