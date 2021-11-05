South Shields complete signing of former Newcastle United and Port Vale striker JJ Hooper

By Mark Carruthers

South Shields have given a boost to their bid for promotion into the National League North by completing the signing of striker JJ Hooper.

The 28-year-old frontman spent time within the academy at Premier League club Newcastle United earlier in his career and had loan spells with Darlington and Workington during his time on Tyneside.

After being released by then-Newcastle manager Alan Pardew in February 2013, Hooper joined Northampton Town before moving into the Non-League game with Havant and Waterlooville in June 2014.

His form with Lee Bradbury’s side led to a move back into the Football League with Port Vale and he would go on to feature for the likes of Grimsby Town, Bromley and Wrexham over the years that followed.

Hooper played in the National League with Barnet last season but he will now move back to the North East to aid South Shields promotion bid.

After joining the Mariners, he said: “I’m buzzing to have signed for this club.

“South Shields are an ambitious club which is heading in the right direction, and this is the perfect move for me.

“I’m really excited by the project and the quality that is in the squad, so hopefully I can help the club achieve its goals.

“I’m also really looking forward to playing in front of the fans because the club gets huge crowds, especially for this level, so hopefully I can hit the ground running and make them happy.”

South Shields manager Graham Fenton added: “We’re absolutely delighted to add JJ to the squad.

“Negotiations have taken place over quite a period of time and it’s great that JJ has committed his long-term future to the club.

“He has proven himself at clubs operating two and three leagues higher than the one we’re currently playing in and has been a regular goalscorer during his career.

“We look forward to seeing him score many, many goals for South Shields.”

Hooper could make his Mariners debut in Saturday’s visit to Atherton Collieries.