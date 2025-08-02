Billy’s filling boots in ‘crazy’ market

PREMIER SOUTH

By Matthew Nash

SWAN-SONG: Walton & Hersham will be looking to build on their promotion push last season

WALTON & Hersham boss Billy Rowley admits the Surrey club won’t be signing an Andy Carroll any time soon amid the “crazy” spending at Step 3 this summer.

The Swans recently welcomed Dagenham & Redbridge – and their newly-signed former England striker Carroll – for a pre-season friendly as they prepare for a Southern League Premier Division South campaign that opens against Plymouth Parkway at Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub on Saturday.

Rowley has managed to keep ho...