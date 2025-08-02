Step 3
Billy’s filling boots in ‘crazy’ market
Walton & Hersham boss Billy Rowley admits the Surrey club won’t be signing an Andy Carroll any time soon amid the “crazy” spending at Step 3 this summer.
