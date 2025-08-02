Connect with us

Step 3

Billy’s filling boots in ‘crazy’ market

Walton & Hersham boss Billy Rowley admits the Surrey club won’t be signing an Andy Carroll any time soon amid the “crazy” spending at Step 3 this summer.

PREMIER SOUTH
By Matthew Nash

SWAN-SONG: Walton & Hersham will be looking to build on their promotion push last season

WALTON & Hersham boss Billy Rowley admits the Surrey club won’t be signing an Andy Carroll any time soon amid the “crazy” spending at Step 3 this summer.
The Swans recently welcomed Dagenham & Redbridge – and their newly-signed former England striker Carroll – for a pre-season friendly as they prepare for a Southern League Premier Division South campaign that opens against Plymouth Parkway at Elmbridge Xcel Sports Hub on Saturday.
Rowley has managed to keep ho...

Continue reading...

Access all our premium content from as little as 14p per day!

SUBSCRIBE

Already a subscriber to our website? Login

Related Topics

Tackle the News

- Sign Up for our weekly Non-League Newsletter
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.
1000gbp
My Betting SitesFootball progs
NLS Lens
Stadium Solutions
Isuzu
Brandon Hire Station
free bets

 

Irish Betzillionbest-betting-sites-by-betinireland-banner

Casino bee

More in Step 3

  •

    Milligan building a bridge

    Jamie Milligan is hoping to lead a resurgence at Northern Premier League club Bamber Bridge.

  •

    Jasper steps up with the Saints

    St Albans City’s new front man Jasper Mather says the club’s ambition and high standards make it the ‘perfect fit’ as he sets his sights on an immediate return to National League South.

  •

    Sean steadied the Blues ship

    Sean McConville’s start in management may have been unconventional but he’s emerged stronger for it.

  •

    Bitcoiners show real prospects

    Bitcoin-funded Real Bedford’s wish to emulate Bedford Town’s immediate title success is so strong they pinched one their prospects.