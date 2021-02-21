Kayne Steinborn-Busse: Bracknell Town will remain at the heartbeat of the community despite groundshare

By Jon Couch

CHAIRMAN Kayne Steinborn-Busse insists Bracknell Town will remain at the heartbeat of the community despite moving out of town and launching a long-term groundshare with Step 6 neighbours Sandhurst Town.

The Robins have announced they are to leave their newly-renovated Larges Lane base for good in the summer, while the innovative SB Multi-Sport Academy is built in its place.

The £3 million educational and footballing facility will include a brand new pavilion and classroom areas, plus “multiple high grade fully irrigated grass pitches” to allow the Isthmian South Central South c...