Grays Athletic pray for stadium green light

SUPPORTERS of homeless Grays Athletic are throwing their weight behind a planning application which, if passed, would secure the long-term future of the club.

This Thursday, Thurrock Council will be asked to consider a proposal which would see the former ground of the now defunct Thurrock FC, and pitches on Ship Lane, Aveley, redeveloped.

If passed, the stadium will be gifted to Grays Athletic, thus ending 11 years of exile.

The application – which officers are recommending be refused due to it being on green belt land – also proposes to host a new pre-delivery inspection (PDI) centre for ve...