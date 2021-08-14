Dereham Town 3-1 Heybridge Swifts: Dereham start with solid three points

By Rene Kendal

DEREHAM TOWN 3

HEYBRIDGE SWIFTS 1

DEREHAM opened their league campaign with a win against Heybridge.

They made a great start when in the third minute they won a free kick on the left. Rhys Logan curled a superb delivery to the far post and Robbie Linford ghosted in to tap home.

Dereham increased their lead in the 38th minute when skipper David Hinton slipped the ball through to Shaun Bammant who guided home from close range.

Heybridge were awarded a penalty in the 65th minute and Alex Teniola slammed home from the spot to bring the visitors back in the game.

But Dereham res...