PHOENIX PUT TO ASHES BY LILYWHITES

DIV 1 SOUTH EASTBy Dean Sawyer

PHOENIX SPORTS 0FAVERSHAM TN 1IN A tight game of few chances, Faversham Town edged out Phoenix Sports to begin their season with three points on the road.The game was only 11 minutes old when we saw the only goal of the match, Manny Oluwasemo finishing well from an inch-perfect through ball.Stephen Okoh and Sam Bewick went close for the visitors, before Jeff Duah-Kessie hit the side netting for Phoenix just before the break.The second half was a real midfield battle in the middle of the pitch, but chances were at a premium and restricted to longrange...