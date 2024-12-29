GRAYS ATHLETIC 1 MILDENHALL TOWN 1

DIV 1 NORTH

By Stewart Goshawk

■ GRAYS Athletic and Mildenhall shared the spoils in a game that took a long time to catch light.

Luke Hirst’s early header for Grays was well saved by Josh Pope before Samuel Adetiba twice caused panic in the home defence. And he was eventually rewarded with a tap in from Alfie Connor’s corner.

Grays almost equalised when the ball rebounded round the box and Pope just got a saving hand.

It was 1-1 when Hirst finished smartly from Tyler Brampton’s cross. After Connor’s 70th minute red card, Mildenhall retreated deeper as G...